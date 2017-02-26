CNN 10 - February 27, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 27, 2017

We're venturing inside an ancient city of Iraq today to observe how the ISIS terrorist group is destroying some of the region's cultural heritage. We're also bringing you a quartet of scientific stories, examining everything from weather to space to bees that play "soccer."

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More