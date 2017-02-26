Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan confirm April 23 bout

(CNN) Boxing legend and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao has announced a date for this next fight -- April 23 -- against former British lightweight Olympic champion Amir Khan.

Khan, who won a silver medal in 2004, confirmed on Twitter that his team had agreed to Pacquiao's terms and would meet him for a "super fight."

Pacquiao and Khan are no strangers to one another: They were both trained together by Freddie Roach.

Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted. #PacquiaoKhan — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 26, 2017

It's OFFICIAL our founder @amirkingkhan will fight @mannypacquiao on April 23 we wish Amir the very best #SuperFight pic.twitter.com/D4wG9YG3Ox — AKfoundation (@AKFoundation) February 26, 2017

In mid-February, Pacquiao asked his Twitter followers who he should fight "next in the UAE" -- Khan was the overwhelming favorite, winning 48% of the votes cast.

It has not yet been disclosed where the fight will take place.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017