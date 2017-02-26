Perez: Need to investigate whether presidential election was 'rigged'

Story highlights Perez argued that Attorney General Jeff Sessions can't adequately investigate any possible connections

(CNN) New Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is joining calls for an independent investigation into reported contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russians known to US intelligence.

"What we need to be looking at is whether this election was rigged by Donald Trump and his buddy Vladimir Putin," Perez said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Perez argued that Attorney General Jeff Sessions can't adequately investigate any possible connections because the Alabama Republican was a close adviser and supporter of Trump during his presidential campaign.

"It's really unfair to any foxes around the country to say that would be the fox guarding the hen house," Perez said.

Asked about the issue Sunday on ABC's "This Week," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it's too early to call on Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation.

