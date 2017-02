The US Navy has seen plenty of activity in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in the past month. Late in February, the 97,000-ton aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson garnered headlines as it sailed into the area for what the Navy called "routine operations." Several other US vessels have been spending time in the South China Sea, according to photos posted on the US Navy's website. China's state-sanctioned Global Times warned in an unsigned editorial dated February 23 that the US should not act provocatively in the waters. "The South China Sea is not the Caribbean. It is not a place for the US to behave recklessly," the editorial said. Click through the gallery to some of the US Navy units involved in the area in February.