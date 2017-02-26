Breaking News

US Navy active in South China Sea

Updated 7:12 PM ET, Sun February 26, 2017

Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) swim in the South China Sea on February 23. The littoral combat ship, operating out of Singapore, has been conducting exercises and training in the South China Sea all month.
Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Derik Richardson, right, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Kevin Brodwater, both attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 embarked aboard the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4), conduct a live-fire exercise aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on February 21.
Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado prepare to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise with the Royal Brunei Navy Patrol Vessel DARUTTAQWA on February 19.
Gunner&#39;s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Hall, from Jonesborough, Tennessee, fires a shot line from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe during a replenishment-at-sea on February 7.
Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on February 22.
Two F/A-18E Super Hornets fly over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on February 22.
An E-2C Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft flies over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on February 23.
Sailors prepare an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned helicopter prior to performing ground turns aboard the littoral combat ship USS Coronado on February 10.
The littoral combat ship USS Coronado transits the South China Sea on February 1.
Capt. Nathan Moyer, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay, communicates with a passing vessel during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe on February 7.
Lt. j.g. Brian Kelly stands watch as surface warfare coordinator on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper on February 6.
Operations Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Peters photographs a surface contact off the starboard side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry on February 8.
The US Navy has seen plenty of activity in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in the past month. Late in February, the 97,000-ton aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson garnered headlines as it sailed into the area for what the Navy called "routine operations." Several other US vessels have been spending time in the South China Sea, according to photos posted on the US Navy's website. China's state-sanctioned Global Times warned in an unsigned editorial dated February 23 that the US should not act provocatively in the waters. "The South China Sea is not the Caribbean. It is not a place for the US to behave recklessly," the editorial said. Click through the gallery to some of the US Navy units involved in the area in February.