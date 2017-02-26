Photos: USS Coronado swim call – Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) swim in the South China Sea on February 23. The littoral combat ship, operating out of Singapore, has been conducting exercises and training in the South China Sea all month. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Sea Hawk patrol – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Derik Richardson, right, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Kevin Brodwater, both attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 embarked aboard the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4), conduct a live-fire exercise aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on February 21. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Training with Brunei – Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado prepare to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise with the Royal Brunei Navy Patrol Vessel DARUTTAQWA on February 19. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Resupplying – Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Tyler Hall, from Jonesborough, Tennessee, fires a shot line from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe during a replenishment-at-sea on February 7. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: USS Carl Vinson flight operations – Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on February 22. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Super Hornets in the sky – Two F/A-18E Super Hornets fly over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on February 22. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Hawkeye over the Vinson – An E-2C Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft flies over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on February 23. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Helicopter drone operations – Sailors prepare an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned helicopter prior to performing ground turns aboard the littoral combat ship USS Coronado on February 10. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Littoral combat ship on the move – The littoral combat ship USS Coronado transits the South China Sea on February 1. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: USS Green Bay commander gives instructions – Capt. Nathan Moyer, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay, communicates with a passing vessel during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe on February 7. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Aboard a guided-missile destroyer – Lt. j.g. Brian Kelly stands watch as surface warfare coordinator on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper on February 6. Hide Caption 11 of 12