Christie on White House talking to FBI: 'perception matters'

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Democrats are overreaching in asking for a special investigation into reported contacts between President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russians known to US intelligence.

But, he added, the White House should be cautious about how it deals with the issue, because "perception matters."

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday, Christie was critical of a meeting first reported by CNN between White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said FBI Director James Comey should speak to McCabe.

"I would have sat them down and said, 'You're not to have those conversations with people who could be in the orbit of an investigation, because you never know where the investigation is going to go,' " he said.

