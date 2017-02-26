Christie to lawmakers avoiding town halls: Go do your job

Story highlights "Welcome to the real world of responsibility," Christie told CNN's Jake Tapper

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Republican lawmakers should hold town halls even if that means confronting hundreds of angry progressive constituents.

"Welcome to the real world of responsibility," Christie told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

The governor's comments come after a week in which massive crowds turned up at GOP town halls to protest President Donald Trump and Republicans' efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Christie said some of the attendees are "professional protesters," which he defined as those wearing the same shirts and carrying pre-made signs, comparing them to teachers' unions that criticized him in New Jersey.

"You've got to work through that," he said. "You've got to stand up, let them yell themselves out."

