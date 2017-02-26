Breaking News

Why Trump is skipping the White House Correspondents' Dinner

By Dean Obeidallah

Updated 4:58 PM ET, Sun February 26, 2017

The White House Correspondents&#39; Association Dinner, also known as the &quot;Nerd Prom,&quot; marks the time of year when the red carpet comes to Washington, when celebrities mingle with (or dodge) politicians, when Republicans and Democrats break bread -- not each other -- and when the President of the United States willingly (or reluctantly) attends his own roast.
And whether the night is full of moments to remember or awkward silences to forget depends on whether you are the butt of the joke.
At a monumental farewell speech at the dinner in 2000, it was time for President Bill Clinton to put on a show himself that many would remember. &quot;Now, I know lately I haven&#39;t done a very good job at creating controversy, and I&#39;m sorry for that. You all have so much less to report,&quot; Clinton said. He then proceeded to show a short film of how he was coming to terms with leaving the White House: solemnly wandering around the White House alone, making origami paper designs, trimming the hedges of the White House lawn and with everyone gone, including Hillary, taking calls and messages intended for his staff.
In one of the most brutal presidential roasts, comedian Stephen Colbert tore into President George W. Bush&#39;s foreign policy in 2006, hammering the 43rd President over the Iraq War. &quot;I believe the government that governs best is the government that governs least,&quot; Colbert deadpanned, &quot;and by these standards, we have set up a fabulous government in Iraq.&quot; Some Bush supporters left the room.
While Bush played it cool during Colbert&#39;s roast, the White House was reportedly so angry that staffers ensured that a safer and friendlier comic, impressionist Rich Little, was invited to perform at 2007&#39;s dinner. Little had not performed at such a gathering since the Reagan years and some found his jokes and Nixon impressions stale and unmemorable. However, Little&#39;s selection was memorable in itself because it was viewed as a direct reaction to the ruthless roast of Bush in 2006.
The usually reserved first lady Laura Bush surprised everyone in 2005 when she took the podium and showed Americans a different side of herself and began to skewer her husband. &quot;I am married to the President of the United States, and here&#39;s our typical evening: Nine o&#39;clock, Mr. Excitement here is sound asleep, and I&#39;m watching &#39;Desperate Housewives&#39; — with Lynne Cheney,&quot; Bush said. &quot;Ladies and gentlemen, I am a desperate housewife. I mean, if those women on that show think they&#39;re desperate, they ought to be with George.&quot;
In 2011, comedian Seth Myers got rave reviews for his performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner, but real estate mogul Donald Trump was clearly not amused. &quot;Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican,&quot; Myers sneered, &quot;which is surprising, because I just assumed he was running as a joke.&quot; Trump remained expressionless and silent amid a sea of laughter. Myers wasn&#39;t done: &quot;Donald Trump often appears on Fox, which is ironic, because a fox often appears on Donald Trump&#39;s head.&quot;
Trump&#39;s troubles did not end with Seth Myers&#39; hits at the 2011 dinner. President Barack Obama mocked Trump&#39;s &quot;birther campaign,&quot; in which he pushed Obama to release his birth certificate to prove that he was not born in Kenya. &quot;Now, I know that he&#39;s taken some flak lately, but no one is prouder to put this birth certificate to rest than The Donald,&quot; Obama said. &quot;Now he can get to focusing on the issues that matter. Like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened at Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?&quot;
Fresh off winning a second term in the White House, Obama started the 2013 dinner with a bang by walking onto the stage to DJ Khaled&#39;s song &quot;All I Do Is Win.&quot; &quot;How do you like my new entrance music?&quot; Obama asked. He then proceeded to hint that during his second term he might now be dancing to a different tune: &quot;Actually, my advisers were a little worried about the new rap entrance music. They are a little more traditional. They suggested that I should start with some jokes at my own expense, just take myself down a peg. I was like, guys, after four and a half years, how many pegs are there left?&quot;
In addition to Obama&#39;s comic address, Conan O&#39;Brien managed to pull off one of the funniest WHCD performances of all time in 2013. He took shots at everyone, including the media, utilizing the metaphor of high school cliques: &quot;Fox is the jocks. MSNBC is the nerds. Bloggers are the goths. NPR is the table for kids with peanut allergies. Al Jazeera is the weird foreign exchange student nobody talks to. Print media, you&#39;re the poor kid who died sophomore year in a car crash. Cheer up, we dedicate the yearbook to you!&quot;
Story highlights

  • Dean Obeidallah: My money says the thing Trump hates the most is being laughed at, which is why he's skipping WHCD
  • But if our President thinks not attending will insulate him from being mocked, he's very mistaken, Obeidallah writes

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Donald J. Trump hates a lot of things, from "fake news" to intelligence leaks to even Nordstrom.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah
But my money says the thing Trump hates the most is being laughed at. And one of the worst comedic beat downs Trump ever took on national TV was in 2011, the last time Trump attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD), where he was comically crushed by comedian Seth Meyers (not to mention President Obama, who also got in a few good jabs).
That's why it shouldn't surprise anyone that Trump announced on Saturday night via Twitter, two months ahead of time, that he wouldn't be showing up at this year's WHCD: "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening."
    Trump will be the first President since Ronald Reagan in 1981 to miss this annual tradition. And the only reason Reagan missed it was because he was recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt.
    Read More
    Some on Team Trump will try to spin this announcement as Trump's attempt to avoid hobnobbing with the "dishonest media." Don't fall for that. Trump won't attend because being a punchline rattles him.
    Can SNL topple the Trump administration?
    Can SNL topple the Trump administration?
    Trump has been lashing out at comedians long before being sworn in as the 45th president. At the 2011 WHCD, Meyers unleashed a barrage of jokes at Trump, including this line that caused Trump's face to become even more orange: "Donald Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he was running as a joke."
    One of the best jokes of the night was President Obama's, mocking Trump's experience as host of Celebrity Apprentice as "preparation" to be president: "Ultimately, you didn't blame [rapper] Lil Jon or [singer] Meatloaf, you fired Gary Busey. These are the kinds of decisions that keep me up at night."
    Trump responded to the jokes by calling Meyers a "stutterer" and slamming his delivery as "not very good." Trump also complained to Fox News the next day: "I didn't know that I'd be virtually the sole focus ... It was almost like, is there anyone else they could talk about?" (Note: This may be the first time ever Trump complained about getting too much attention!)
    In 2013, Trump, this time outraged by Jon Stewart's jokes about him on "The Daily Show," took to Twitter not only to mock Stewart as having "no talent" but also curiously to mention Stewart's real last name, asking, "why did he change his name from Jonathan Leibowitz." Last year Stewart even suggested that this Trump tweet was anti-Semitic, saying, "I think this guy's trying to let people know I'm a Jew."
    Donald Trump&#39;s most bone-chilling tweet
    Donald Trump's most bone-chilling tweet (opinion)
    That same year, Trump was so upset by Bill Maher's joke that Trump was "the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan," that he sued the comedian for $5 million. (Trump later dropped the lawsuit.)
    And Trump has gone after "Saturday Night Live" and Alec Baldwin numerous times in the last few months for the show's comedic barbs at his expense. Trump even called for the cancellation of the iconic late night show that has skewered multiple presidents since it premiered in 1975.
    You get the idea, Trump hates knowing that people are laughing at him. And his goal in lashing out is to clearly silence comedians -- even by simply causing them to self-censor to avoid the wrath of Trump.
    His desire to silence comic dissent raises the more sinister reason Trump is refusing to attend the WHCD. Trump, like dictators in the Middle East where I've performed comedy countless times, don't want to be publicly ridiculed. The leaders there prefer being revered -- or even feared-- but can't endure being mocked, because they believe it will undermine their power. Given that Trump seems to be following a "Dictator for Dummies" playbook with his attempts to de-legitimize our media, intelligence agencies and even our judiciary, this is plausible.
    Trump is following the authoritarian playbook
    Trump is following the authoritarian playbook
    But there's also another possible reason Trump doesn't want to go. Simply put: Trump could never compete with Obama's comedy chops and Trump knows it. He knows his performance at the WHCD will be compared to former President Obama's performances, and that's very bad for Trump. Objectively speaking there has not been a modern-day president in as good as Obama at delivering jokes. Period.
    In contrast, while Trump can be funny off the cuff, he's awful at delivering prepared jokes. Check out his performance in October at the Al Smith dinner. Trump read the jokes like he was reading an eye chart. He was even booed by the audience for some mean spirited jokes.
    It's likely we may never know the real reason why Trump plans to skip the WHCD. But he is truly missing out an opportunity to laugh at himself, which might just help elevate his historically low approval ratings.
    Personally, my hope is that Alec Baldwin appears at the WHCD as Trump. That would be comedy gold! Or the WHCD could mock Trump in absentia, possibly having a Trump blow up doll sit on the dais.
    But if our President thinks not attending will insulate him from being mocked, he's very mistaken. Donald Trump may ultimately be able to build a wall or impose a travel ban, but he will never, ever be able to stop comedy.