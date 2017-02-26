Almost 2,400 Iraqis flee Mosul in 24 hours

Story highlights Government battling ISIS in western Mosul

Hundreds more flee fighting in recent days

(CNN) In just 24 hours almost 2,400 Iraqi civilians fled western Mosul, where government forces are battling the Islamic state for control, officials said Sunday.

The Minister of Displacement and Migration, Jasem Mohammed al-Jaff, said field operational personnel received the displaced people fleeing the fighting from about noon Saturday to about noon Sunday.

They have been sheltered in al-Jada'a refugee camp and al-Qayyara airport south of Mosul.

Al-Jaff added that the total number had reached 3,888 people since the launch of the military operation in western Mosul on February 19.

