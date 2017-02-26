Fire at Swedish asylum shelter injures 15 to 20

(CNN) Swedish police said 15 to 20 people were injured in a fire at a shelter for asylum seekers on Saturday night.

Two people were badly injured when they jumped from a window to avoid the fire in the town of Vanersborg, police said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Vanersborg's website said the city's "emergency support for psychosocial care" had been sent to the Restad Farm shelter in connection with the fire. "The municipality has also opened the school in the area to offer a safe place for children."

Read More