Breaking News

Russian protesters mark anniversary of Boris Nemtsov's death

By Matthew Chance, Holly Yan and Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Sun February 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

March marks anniversary of Nemtsov's death
March marks anniversary of Nemtsov's death

    JUST WATCHED

    March marks anniversary of Nemtsov's death

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

March marks anniversary of Nemtsov's death 03:06

Story highlights

  • Putin critic Boris Nemtsov was killed two years ago after promoting an opposition rally
  • He was an advocate of freedom of speech and democracy

Moscow (CNN)Thousands of Russians packed streets in Moscow on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's death.

Nemtsov, 55, was shot in the back while walking with his Ukrainian girlfriend in central Moscow on February 28, 2015. A gunman in a car opened fire, prompting immediate speculation that the killing was targeted.
A deputy prime minister in the late 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov had been one of current President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics.
    Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a &#39;Soviet man&#39;
    Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a 'Soviet man'

      JUST WATCHED

      Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a 'Soviet man'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a 'Soviet man' 02:29
    Nemtsov was a top official with the Republican Party of Russia/Party of People's Freedom, a liberal opposition group. He was a vocal critic of the Kremlin's handling of the Ukraine crisis.
    His life had been threatened on social media weeks before his death, his lawyer said.
    Read More
    Nemtsov was killed two days before he was supposed to attend a large opposition rally in Moscow. Hours before his killing, he gave a radio interview urging people to turn out for the rally.
    Putin quickly condemned the killing and expressed his condolences to his family. At the time, Putin's spokesman said he suspected it was a contract hit meant to cause political discord.

    5 charged, few answers

    Five arrested in Kremlin critic&#39;s killing
    Five arrested in Kremlin critic's killing

      JUST WATCHED

      Five arrested in Kremlin critic's killing

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Five arrested in Kremlin critic's killing 01:49
    Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with Nemtsov's death.
    The five suspects, all ethnic Chechens, have been on trial in Moscow since October. All have pleaded not guilty.
    Given the current political climate in Russia, Nemtsov's relatives and former colleagues have expressed concern that the true perpetrators or those who ordered the killing might never be brought to justice.

    Other dissidents killed, possibly poisoned

    The mysterious deaths of Putin&#39;s critics
    The mysterious deaths of Putin's critics

      JUST WATCHED

      The mysterious deaths of Putin's critics

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The mysterious deaths of Putin's critics 01:08
    Nemtsov was one of several Kremlin critics to be killed or to be hospitalized with suspected poisoning.
    Earlier this month, Nemtsov's friend Vladimir Kara-Murza was in a coma after a suspected poisoning. Kara-Muzra is part of Open Russia, an organization of anti-Putin activists who calling for open elections, a free press and civil rights reforms.
    It was the second time in two years the dissident fell into a coma after a suspected poisoning. Last week, Kara-Muszra left the country to seek further treatment.
    His lawyer said the dissident plans to continue to pursue "the restoration of democracy in Russia."
    Arrest, death, and intrigue in Russia
    Arrest, death, and intrigue in Russia

      JUST WATCHED

      Arrest, death, and intrigue in Russia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Arrest, death, and intrigue in Russia 04:12
    Former Russian security agent Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned by a lethal dose of radioactive polonium, his tea spiked in a London hotel during a meeting with two former Russian security service men in 2006.
    Litvinenko had blamed the agency for orchestrating a series of apartment bombings in Russia in 1999 that left hundreds dead and led to Russia's invasion of Chechnya later that year.
    Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist critical of Russia's war in Chechnya, was gunned down at the entrance to her Moscow apartment in 2006.
    The Kremlin has staunchly denied accusations that it or its agents are targeting political opponents or had anything to do with the deaths.

    Matthew Chance reported from Moscow, and Holly Yan and Faith Karimi wrote from Atlanta. CNN's Sebastian Shukla contributed to this report.