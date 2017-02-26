Russian protesters mark anniversary of Boris Nemtsov's death

Story highlights Putin critic Boris Nemtsov was killed 2 years ago

Putin has condemned the killing

(CNN) Russians took to the streets Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in central Moscow while walking with a female friend.

A gunman in a car opened fire on Nemtsov on February 28, 2015, prompting immediate speculation that the killing was targeted.

A deputy prime minister in the late 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov had been one of current President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics. He was killed two days before he was supposed to attend a large opposition rally in Moscow. Hours before his killing, he had done a radio interview urging people to turn out for the rally.

Putin quickly condemned the killing and expressed his condolences to his family. At the time, Putin's spokesman said he suspected it was a contract hit meant to cause political discord.

Nemtsov was a top official with the Republican Party of Russia/Party of People's Freedom, a liberal opposition group. He was a vocal critic of the Kremlin's handling of the Ukraine crisis.

