Breaking News

Russian protesters mark anniversary of Boris Nemtsov's death

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 6:53 AM ET, Sun February 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russia to charge 5 in Boris Nemtsov's killing
Russia to charge 5 in Boris Nemtsov's killing

    JUST WATCHED

    Russia to charge 5 in Boris Nemtsov's killing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Russia to charge 5 in Boris Nemtsov's killing 02:11

Story highlights

  • Putin critic Boris Nemtsov was killed 2 years ago
  • Putin has condemned the killing

(CNN)Russians took to the streets Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in central Moscow while walking with a female friend.

A gunman in a car opened fire on Nemtsov on February 28, 2015, prompting immediate speculation that the killing was targeted.
Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a &#39;Soviet man&#39;
Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a 'Soviet man'

    JUST WATCHED

    Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a 'Soviet man'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Daughter of slain opposition leader: Putin a 'Soviet man' 02:29
A deputy prime minister in the late 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov had been one of current President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics. He was killed two days before he was supposed to attend a large opposition rally in Moscow. Hours before his killing, he had done a radio interview urging people to turn out for the rally.
    Five arrested in Kremlin critic&#39;s killing
    Five arrested in Kremlin critic's killing

      JUST WATCHED

      Five arrested in Kremlin critic's killing

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Five arrested in Kremlin critic's killing 01:49
    Putin quickly condemned the killing and expressed his condolences to his family. At the time, Putin's spokesman said he suspected it was a contract hit meant to cause political discord.
    Nemtsov was a top official with the Republican Party of Russia/Party of People's Freedom, a liberal opposition group. He was a vocal critic of the Kremlin's handling of the Ukraine crisis.
    Read More
    His life had been threatened on social media weeks before his death, his lawyer said.