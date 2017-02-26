Oscars: The winners list

(CNN) The 89th Academy Awards were held Sunday.

Here is a complete list of nominees. (Winners are indicated in bold.)

BEST PICTURE

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck in "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling in "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen in "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington in "Fences"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges in "Hell or High Water"

Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight" (WINNER)

Lucas Hedges in "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel in "Lion"

Michael Shannon in "Nocturnal Animals"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert in "Elle"

Ruth Negga in "Loving"

Natalie Portman in "Jackie"

Emma Stone in "La La Land"

Meryl Streep in "Florence Foster Jenkins"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nicole Kidman in "Lion"

Viola Davis in "Fences"

Naomie Harris in "Moonlight"

Octavia Spencer in "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (WINNER)

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

DIRECTING

"Arrival" - Denis Villeneuve

"Hacksaw Ridge" - Mel Gibson

"La La Land" - Damien Chazelle

"Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan

"Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America" (WINNER)

"13th"

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

FILM EDITING

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Land of Mine"

"A Man Called Ove"

"The Salesman" (WINNER)

"Tanna"

"Toni Erdmann"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad" (WINNER)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Passengers"

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"

"Can't Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"

"City Of Stars" from "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

"Timecode"

SOUND EDITING

"Arrival" (WINNER)

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

SOUND MIXING

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge" (WINNER)

"La La Land"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

"Arrival"

"Fences

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"