Oscars 2017: Hollywood's biggest night arrives

(CNN) The 89th Academy Awards will likely feature quite a bit of politics, and host Jimmy Kimmel set that tone right from the start.

Kimmel also took swipes at Trump straight out the gate ("I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone, thanks to him,") and joked about the diversity this year ("It's been a great year. Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz.."}

Kimmel also led a round of applause for the "highly over-rated" actress Meryl Streep.

Streep had been hailed this year for her her Golden Globes acceptance speech in which she denounced Trump's campaign rhetoric without ever mentioning his name. Trump slammed her as "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" in a tweet afterwards.

In his opening monologue, which followed a musical performance by Justin Timberlake, Kimmel also gave a little ribbing to the show, and to himself, joking, "This is my first time here and the way you people go through hosts it's probably my last time."

