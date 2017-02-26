Oscars 2017: Hollywood's biggest night arrives

Story highlights Diversity and politics are themes this year

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

(CNN) Will Hollywood give all the awards to a film about itself or celebrate diversity? Are we in for a night of political speeches slamming President Donald Trump? And will host Jimmy Kimmel kill or be killed?

Those are some of the biggest questions looming over the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Hollywood's biggest night begins with lots of buzz about whether "La La Land" will sweep.

A musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a pair of lovers looking for their big breaks in Los Angeles, "La La Land" has been a favorite during this awards season.

