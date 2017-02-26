2017 Academy Awards

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Mahershala Ali accepts the best supporting actor Oscar during the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. Ali won for his role in "Moonlight." During his acceptance speech, Ali thanked his teachers for giving him important advice for his career. "It's not about you, it's about these characters. ... You're in service to these stories."
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the start of the show.
Actress Meryl Streep, seen here in the audience, is nominated for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins. She has a record 20 Oscar nominations.
Justin Timberlake opened the show by singing his hit, "Can't Stop The Feeling."