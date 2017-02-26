Photos: 2017 Academy Awards Viola Davis accepts the best supporting actress Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. Davis won for her role in the movie "Fences," a Denzel Washington movie based on August Wilson's play. During her emotional speech, she said: "Here's to August Wilson, who exhumed and examined the ordinary people ... for a movie that is about people, words, life and forgiveness." Hide Caption 1 of 11

Director Ezra Edelman delivers a speech next to producer Caroline Waterlow after "O.J.: Made In America" won the Oscar for best documentary feature. "O.J.: Made In America" was a five-part miniseries that explored the life of former football star O.J. Simpson.

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs before 16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho took the stage for "How Far I'll Go." Miranda wrote the song for the animated film "Moana."

Cravalho sings "How Far I'll Go," which is nominated for best original song.

Former NASA physicist and mathematician Katherine Johnson, third from left, appears on stage with some of the leading ladies of "Hidden Figures": Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. "Hidden Figures" is a true story about the unsung African-American women whose math and engineering smarts helped power the US space program in the 1960s.

Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman present the awards for costume design as well as makeup and hairstyling.

Mahershala Ali accepts the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in "Moonlight." During his acceptance speech, Ali thanked his teachers for giving him important advice for his career. "It's not about you, it's about these characters. ... You're in service to these stories."

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the start of the show.

Actress Meryl Streep, seen here in the audience, is nominated for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins. She has a record 20 Oscar nominations.

Justin Timberlake opened the show by singing his hit, "Can't Stop The Feeling."