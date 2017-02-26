Bill Paxton, actor in 'Twister' and 'Aliens,' dies at 61

Story highlights Paxton died in the middle of his first season of the TV series "Training Day"

He had more than 90 acting credits and was an "underrated" director

(CNN) Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," has died, a representative for his family said in a statement. He was 61.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement said.

"Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. ... We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Moments after news of Paxton's death broke, social media lit up with tributes to the versatile actor.

Met Bill Paxton briefly at a con. He was incredibly kind and friendly. It was a nice it's-ok-to-meet-your-heroes moment. 61 is too young. pic.twitter.com/d5FvcWUYGK — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 26, 2017

Actor Rob Lowe called Paxton a dear friend and "Renaissance man."

Read More