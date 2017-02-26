Kim Jong Nam died within 20 minutes, autopsy shows

Story highlights Malaysian officials awaiting family DNA samples

Suspect says she thought nerve agent was baby oil

(CNN) Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, likely died within 20 minutes of being exposed to a nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

An autopsy on the body believed to be Kim's showed his death was consistent with VX nerve agent poisoning, Malaysia's Health Minister Dr. Subramaniam Sathasivam said Sunday.

His mysterious death occurred about 15 to 20 minutes after he was accosted and rubbed with the substance, Sathasivam said. His final moments would have been "painful," he said, adding that he fainted in a clinic and died in the ambulance during evacuation.

Malaysian authorities need a next-of-kin DNA sample, dental profiling and body marks so they can officially identify Kim.

"Once we have identified the person, our job is done," the health minister said.