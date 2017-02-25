Germany: Man drives vehicle into pedestrians, shot by police

Story highlights The suspect has not been identified

Driver's motive is unknown

(CNN) A man armed with a knife was shot and injured by police Saturday after he drove a car into a group of pedestrians in Heidelberg, Germany, local police said.

Three people were injured, one seriously, Mannheim police said. After driving his car into the group, the suspect tried to flee the scene and was then shot by officers. The suspect was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

No motive is known, and the suspect has not been identified.

The crash occurred near a bakery stand in a central square of Heidelberg, police said.

The Mannheim police are leading the investigation since its police district merged with that of nearby Heidelberg.

