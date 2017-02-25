Breaking News

Germany car attack: One dead, 2 injured after driver hits pedestrians

  • Suspect identified as a 35-year-old German
  • One man killed and two women injured

(CNN)One person is dead and two others injured after a man drove a car into a group of pedestrians near a bakery stand in Heidelberg, German police said.

The 73-year-old man who died is a German national, Mannheim police spokesman Lars Rimmelspacher said.
An Austrian woman, 32, and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia-Herzegovina also suffered injuries, but were treated on site and released, according to the spokesman.
    There are no indications so far that the incident is terror-related, he said.
    Police shot the 35-year-old German suspect, and he's undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a local hospital.
    Heidelberg sits along the Neckar River in southwest Germany, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of Frankfurt.
    The incident comes as Germans are still reeling from the deadly attack at a Berlin Christmas market in December. Twelve people died and 48 others were injured when a tractor-trailer barreled into the crowded market.
    The driver of that truck, Anis Amri, was later killed in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy.
    Amri had pledged allegiance to ISIS in a video posted by the ISIS-affiliated website Amaq.

    CNN's Nadine Schmidt contributed to this report