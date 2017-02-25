Story highlights Suspect identified as a 35-year-old German

One man killed and two women injured

(CNN) One person is dead and two others injured after a man drove a car into a group of pedestrians near a bakery stand in Heidelberg, German police said.

The 73-year-old man who died is a German national, Mannheim police spokesman Lars Rimmelspacher said.

An Austrian woman, 32, and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia-Herzegovina also suffered injuries, but were treated on site and released, according to the spokesman.

There are no indications so far that the incident is terror-related, he said.

Police shot the 35-year-old German suspect, and he's undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a local hospital.

