Germany: Man drives vehicle into pedestrians, shot by police

(CNN) A man armed with a knife was shot and injured by police Saturday after he drove a car into a group of pedestrians in Heidelberg, Germany, local police said.

Three people were injured, one seriously, Mannheim police said. After driving his car into the group, the suspect tried to flee the scene and was then shot by officers. The suspect was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. No motive is known.

CNN Map

The incident occurred near a bakery stand in a central square of Heidelberg, police said.

It comes less than three months after a tractor-trailer barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.