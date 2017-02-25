Breaking News

Germany: Man drives vehicle into pedestrians, shot by police

By Nadine Schmidt and Kelly McCleary, CNN

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Sat February 25, 2017

Three people were injured Saturday in Heidelberg, Germany, after a man drove a car into pedestrians.
(CNN)A man armed with a knife was shot and injured by police Saturday after he drove a car into a group of pedestrians in Heidelberg, Germany, local police said.

Three people were injured, one seriously, Mannheim police said. After driving his car into the group, the suspect tried to flee the scene and was then shot by officers. The suspect was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. No motive is known.
The incident occurred near a bakery stand in a central square of Heidelberg, police said.
It comes less than three months after a tractor-trailer barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.
    The driver of the truck, Anis Amri, was later killed in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy.
    Developing story - more to come