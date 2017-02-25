Hotel fire in China kills at least 10 people

Story highlights Fire broke out at the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in Nanchang

Seven people are in police custody

(CNN) At least 10 people died when a four-story hotel in Nanchang, southeastern China went up in flames early Saturday morning, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Plumes of smoke engulfed the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in Nanchang, the capital of China's Jiangxi Province.

Firefighters found seven bodies in the blaze debris. Three of the 16 people hospitalized died despite receiving medical attention following the fire, the news agency said.

The hotel is adjacent to a 24-story apartment building where more than 260 residents have been evacuated.

Seven people are in police custody while investigations into the cause of the fire continue.