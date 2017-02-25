(CNN) At least 12 people were severely injured when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd Saturday night at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Michael Tidwell said.

There were no known fatalities, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told CNN.

The source said, "It appears to be a drunk driver," and added there were no preliminary indications that it was a terrorism-related incident.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues where the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway

Video from CNN affiliate WDSU showed a gray pickup truck that had run into a dump truck near the intersection.

Read More