Story highlights At least 21 people were injured, officials say

The pickup truck driver hit two cars and then ran into the crowd, witnesses say

(CNN) One man is in custody after an accident at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans injured at least 21 people, five seriously, officials said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said it appeared the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, was likely highly intoxicated. Among the injured, the youngest is 3 and the oldest are in their 40s.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues where the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway.

Here are the latest developments in this story:

