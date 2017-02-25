Trump declines to attend White House correspondents' dinner

Story highlights Several news organizations had already withdrawn from the April 29 event in protest of Trump's treatment of the media

Association President Jeff Mason says his group "will continue to do our job and write the news and tell the truth about this administration"

(CNN) President Donald Trump has announced that he will not attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, a move that comes amid increasingly hostile relations between the media and the White House.

"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

The black-tie dinner, which raises money for journalism scholarships, takes place every spring and is usually attended by the president, journalists, celebrities and Washington insiders.

Several news organizations had already withdrawn from the April 29 event in protest of Trump's treatment of the media.

Vanity Fair and Bloomberg, which usually co-host an exclusive, star-studded after-party, have canceled that gala, while The New Yorker similarly canceled its pre-party April 28.

