Democratic Party set to choose its new chair

Story highlights Ellison's allies made the case that he can bridge the party's divisions and connect its grassroots supporters to its official infrastructure.

Perez is seen as the favorite after gaining the endorsement of the South Carolina Democratic Party's chairman, who was the third-place contender.

Atlanta (CNN) Democrats are set to choose a new chair to lead their battered party as it tries to channel the anti-Donald Trump energy of its base into an electoral rebound.

The Democratic National Committee is set to meet Saturday morning in Atlanta, where 442 voting members will select from a seven-candidate field led by former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison. Aides and vote counters for both Perez and Ellison see a tight race, which could require multiple rounds of balloting.

The gathering kicks off at 10 a.m., with each of the candidates allowed 10 minutes for nominating speeches. As long as all of the eligible DNC members participate, it will take 222 votes to win.

Democrats on Capitol Hill and in state offices set the party's policy agenda, but the party chair heads the infrastructure that formulates the party platform and supports its presidential candidates, state parties and local officials. The chair also plays a major role in fundraising for the party and serving as a high-profile public face.

The election in part has been a proxy war between Sen. Bernie Sanders' allies and those more closely aligned with Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Read More