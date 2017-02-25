Judge rules against dismissing charges against Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

Story highlights The military judge wrote Trump's comments did not constitute a sufficient due process violation

In the 2016 campaign, Trump said Bergdahl "should be shot" for walking off his post

(CNN) A military judge has ruled against dismissing charges against Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl despite his lawyers' claim that President Donald Trump violated their client's due-process rights.

Bergdahl faces charges of desertion and endangering fellow soldiers after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said Bergdahl "should be shot" for walking off his post. Trump also said that "in the good old days, he would have been executed."

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment Saturday on the judge's ruling.

After Trump became president, Bergdahl's lawyers argued the judge should dismiss the charges against their client because of Trump's comments, contending that it would not be possible for Bergdahl to get a fair trial.

