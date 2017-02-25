How Trump's privilege makes him blind to bigotry

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: Isolated by wealth and power, Trump's oblivious to his prejudices

Michael D'Antonio is the author of "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) By now we should all be accustomed to the way that Donald Trump twists almost everything to make it about him -- personally -- and not about whatever issue is at hand. This is especially true when he takes questions from reporters, who may be the only people in his life who consistently challenge him, and even more particularly when the issue is bigotry.

His answer will invariably begin with a preamble that calls attention to his own greatness, in politics or business or both, after which he will respond he is the "least racist" or "least anti-Semitic" person one could ever meet and that should settle it.

The denial Trump practices whenever he is criticized about this is a serious problem for him and the country. On a personal level, it makes it difficult for him to accept his mistakes and make corrections. For the nation, this problem means that in the coming four years, and perhaps eight, we won't have the kind of leadership that brings a diverse country together in peace.

How to confront this is not a simple thing. Indeed while others would say that Trump protests too much and must, therefore, simply be lying about his avowed open-mindedness, I think he is expressing what is truly in his heart.

From the time I have spent with him and reporting about him, it's clear to me that Trump is sure he's not a bigot -- and I am inclined to accept this assertion. I think he is instead a man who has been so isolated by wealth, power and his own moral laziness that he has never grown out of the 1950s racial mentality of his youth in Queens.

