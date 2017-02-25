How a slave ship was a bridge to cultural understanding

Story highlights Michael Cottman: When I was a boy, at the library I would read books about the African slave trade

Sharing the story of the Henrietta Marie with so many children reminds me that history is tangible, he writes

Michael H. Cottman is a journalist, author and scuba diver. He is the author of the new book "Shackles From the Deep" from National Geographic Kids. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Standing before a sea of 350 students at Roland Park Middle School in Baltimore, I took a breath and launched into my story of how I helped track down the murky past of a little-known sunken 17th century slave ship, and what I learned about the global commerce of slavery that ship represents. This true tale -- part detective story, part underwater adventure, part spiritual journey -- swept me across three continents as I helped retrace the route of the Henrietta Marie slave ship, which sank off the coast of Key West in 1700 after delivering 190 enslaved African people to Jamaica.

In the 1970s, a black underwater treasure hunter named Moe Molinar discovered a pile of 300-year-old iron shackles -- some fitted for the tiny wrists of children -- on the sea floor, while he was hunting for treasure off the coast of Florida, a discovery that set into motion a series of events, and ultimately my four-year quest to trace the ship's grim story.

Michael Cottman

It's February, Black History Month, and over the past few weeks I've spoken to some 1,500 middle school students from five states and different backgrounds about my new children's book about the discovery and exploration of a slave ship and why, as a journalist and author, I chose to write it as a book for younger audiences.

Conveying such a gruesome part of our collective history to young people is no easy task, but the young students before me at middle schools along the East Coast did not hesitate. They had so many questions.

"Were African slaves aboard the slave ship when it sank?" one fifth-grader asked.

