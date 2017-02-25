Story highlights Rory McIlroy: "It was, quite simply, a round of golf"

To be called a fascist and bigot for playing with Trump is "quite ridiculous," he says

(CNN) Top flight golfer Rory McIlroy has defended himself against criticism for playing a round of golf with US President Donald Trump, saying it "wasn't an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind."

In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday, McIlroy said he was invited to play a round of golf with the President last weekend, and that whether or not one respects the person in that position, "you respect the office that he holds."

His statement follows a backlash on social media from fans angered by his decision to play with Trump.

McIlroy, a professional golfer from Northern Ireland, points out that he also plays golf with friends and family even when he doesn't agree with everything they say or do.

"It was, quite simply, a round of golf. Golf was our common ground, nothing else," he said.

Read More