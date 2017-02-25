Razzies announces winners

Story highlights Two films tied with four wins

"Zoolander 2" only won a single award

(CNN) Is it the best of the worst or the worst of the worst?

The winners (or losers, perhaps) of the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, were announced Saturday.

The voters went political this year, with "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party" winning worst picture.

It faced superhero-tough competition for the year's worst film with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

