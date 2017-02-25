Philippine protesters condemn drug war on anniversary of uprising

Story highlights "(The) fight is not over if we are not ready to defend our rights," ex-President says

Commemoration of 1986 uprising comes amid a surge in drug-related deaths

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Thousands of Filipinos took to the streets Saturday to mark the anniversary of the 1986 uprising against Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos amid concerns of an authoritarian relapse under current President Rodrigo Duterte.

Crowds gathered on a highway in Manila, the same area that millions flocked to 31 years ago in a peaceful revolt that led to Marcos' ouster.

The so-called People Power Revolution three decades ago attracted government leaders, church groups and civilians in a series of protests that ended Marcos' 14-year military rule marred by human rights violations.

Saturday's event was a commemoration and a symbolic protest against Duterte. At another rally a few miles away, pro-Duterte supporters listened to Christian songs and testimonies of former addicts.

Read More