(CNN) No one at a Malaysian airport has gotten sick from exposure to VX nerve agent, which police say was used in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un, airport officials said Saturday.

"No anomalies on the medical cases" have been reported at the clinic and the staff member who attended to Kim before he died "is in good health," according to a statement by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, which manages the airport.

VX is the most potent form of nerve agents known in chemical warfare.

Cleaning crews at Kuala Lumpur's airport also showed no symptoms, officials said.

