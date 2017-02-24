Investigation of French candidate Fillon advances

Story highlights Presidential candidate Francois Fillon faces official judicial investigation into embezzlement allegations

Republican rejects the claims and, insists that he has "nothing to hide"

(CNN) France's financial prosecutor office said Friday it will open a judicial investigation into presidential candidate François Fillon and his wife Penelope on allegations that he paid his wife and children for work they did not do.

The move comes a week after the prosecutor said the matter could not be dropped, because the office had received a police report.

The allegations started when Le Canard Enchainé newspaper published reports that Fillon's wife and and two of his adult children earned nearly 1 million euros ($1.08 million) as parliamentary assistants, but didn't show up for work.

The 62-year-old Fillon has rejected the claims and insists that he has "nothing to hide."

He has said his wife worked for 15 years, as his "deputy," carrying out several roles, including managing his schedule and representing him at cultural events.

