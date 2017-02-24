(CNN) It's 60 degrees at 8 a.m., and it already feels too hot for jeans. The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, there is a noticeable layer of pollen on cars -- and it's still February!

Spring weather = spring storms

Severe storms in the Midwest and Ohio Valley normally do not occur until March or April. In fact, the National Weather Service in Detroit has never issued a tornado warning in the month of February.

Winter returns? Only briefly

The heat of "Februmarch" will peak across the eastern half of the country on Friday, as southerly winds ahead of the storm system moving across the Great Lakes pull up warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. According to Ryan Maue, a meteorologist with WeatherBell Analytics, high temperature records will be set Friday from Tallahassee, Florida, all the way up to Flint, Michigan.

Record high temperatures at every long-period (100 yr+) station from Tallahassee to Flint on Friday. Perfect day to call in sick. pic.twitter.com/mJQVN3MWfJ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 23, 2017

A cold front will push across the eastern portion of the country on Saturday and bring the temperatures back to seasonal norms for the rest of the weekend, but spring-like weather will return next week.

High temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average will return for the final day of the month, reaching 70 degrees as far north as Richmond, Virginia. It will be a fittingly warm end to "Februmarch."