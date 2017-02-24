Story highlights Oscar Hernandez of El Salvador was deported in 2013

Police say he kidnapped his daughter after stabbing two women

(CNN) An undocumented immigrant previously deported for felony convictions was arrested Friday as a suspect in a double stabbing and kidnapping, authorities said.

Oscar Hernandez took off with his 6-year-old daughter, Aylin, around 3 a.m. Friday after fatally stabbing Aylin's mother and wounding another female victim, according to police in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

A citizen of El Salvador, Hernandez was deported in November 2013 with felony convictions for assault and threatening and several misdemeanor convictions, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer.

Early Friday, a fight broke out after Aylin's mother, Nidia Gonzalez, 26, and the other female victim returned home from a local club, the Bridgeport Police Department said.

A neighbor called in a noise complaint, leading Bridgeport police to the home, where they found Gonzalez dead and the other victim stabbed several times. Police took the surviving victim to a hospital.

