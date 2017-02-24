Teen wants to be guardian of sister after both parents die

Story highlights Kyle Nester plans to attend the Ohio State University in the fall

He has already started the process of gaining guardianship of Madison

(CNN) After the death of their parents, 18-year-old Kyle Nester wants to be there for his 15-year-old sister, Madison.

On Christmas Eve 2015, their father, Roy, died of a heart attack. Just last week, mother Tammy died of kidney and liver failure.

The Ohio siblings are left with only each other.

"I'm going to try and take guardianship of her and make sure she has everything she needs through college and everything," Nester told CNN affiliate WSYX

The mother had no insurance policy, so concerned members of the Groveport community started raising donations and organized a fundraiser at a local restaurant Thursday night.

