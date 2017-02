Fire at Florida mosque ruled arson

Story highlights Nobody was injured in the blaze early Friday in suburban Tampa

Activist: "Their fear is that it's hate-related, but it's too early to say if it is or isn't"

(CNN) A small fire that damaged a mosque in suburban Tampa, Florida, has been ruled arson, Hillsborough County fire investigators said Friday.

The fire was reported about 2 a.m. Friday at the Islamic Society of New Tampa, fire department public information officer Corey Dierdorff said.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire at an entrance to the building, CNN affiliate WFTS reported. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Authorities have not decided if the fire was a hate crime, but Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said at a news conference: "This is no different than the wave of anti-Semitic attacks on Jewish community centers and synagogue and bomb threats that have been called in all across the country, including in Tampa over the recent months."

He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will investigate along with the local fire department.

