ICE disputes sanctuary city's accusation of 'betrayal'

Santa Cruz police chief says he is reconsidering working with feds

(CNN) Officials in the sanctuary city of Santa Cruz, California, are angry over reports that during a series of joint raids that netted suspected gang members, ICE also detained people because of their immigration status.

Santa Cruz police said they only participated in the raids after being assured by senior officials with the Department of Homeland Security that no one would be taken into custody for being an undocumented immigrant.

A statement from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said the special agent in charge of the San Francisco field office, Ryan Spradlin, told Santa Cruz police Chief Kevin Vogel that some people not included in the federal warrants might be detained until their backgrounds were checked.

Vogel angrily told reporters Thursday that he felt betrayed by DHS and ICE. He said DHS acted outside the scope of the operation in detaining people for their immigration status. Santa Cruz police were looking to get federal help arresting suspected members of the violent Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, who they thought were planning to kill members of the community.

"As a result of this betrayal of trust we will be taking a long and hard look about whether we will cooperate with this federal agency in the future," Vogel said.

