Story highlights A 51-year-old man is accused of killing one man, wounding two

Witness says he picked up tab for Indian men who were harassed

(CNN) Jeremy Luby was waiting on a to-go order at Austins Bar and Grill when he saw a man giving two men from India a hard time.

Luby told CNN that he was having a drink and smoking on the patio when a manager asked the man to leave. A bar regular, Ian Grillot, stepped in to help escort the man out.

"He said (to Grillot), 'Why are you standing up for them?' He emphasized 'them,' as if them was a derogatory term," Luby said by phone from Olathe, Kansas.

The man, who police later identified as Adam W. Purinton, went out to the parking lot and stumbled around for a while, then got in a pickup and left, Luby said.

Luby, 41, went back inside the restaurant and told the bartender he wanted to pay for the Indian men's tab "as a way to help," he said.

Read More