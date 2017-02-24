Judge rules only one additional accuser may testify at Cosby trial

Story highlights Prosecutors sought to introduce testimony from 13 additional women against Cosby at trial

Under state law, judges can consider allowing evidence of so-called "prior bad acts"

(CNN) In a victory for Bill Cosby, a Pennsylvania judge Friday ordered that only one additional accuser will be allowed to testify in his upcoming criminal sexual assault trial to demonstrate the comedian's alleged pattern of criminal conduct.

Cosby, 79, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in the case of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who accuses the TV star of assaulting her in his home in 2004.

Prosecutors sought to introduce evidence from 13 other women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault in order to show he engaged in a "signature crime" (or there was an absence of mistake) under evidentiary rules in the state.

The other alleged incidents reportedly happened between 1964 and 2002.

In a brief decision on Friday, Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill ruled that "following a careful balancing of the probative value of the other acts evidence and the prejudice to the Defendant," only alleged "victim 6" would be permitted to testify at trial.

