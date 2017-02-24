Photos: Carnival in Rio

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
It's time for Carnival! The streets of Rio de Janeiro are packed for this year's Carnival celebrations. One of this pre-Lenten celebration's most famous events is the Samba Parade, with over 5,000 participants from around Brazil.
The Sambódromo--The annual Samba Parade takes place in the Sambódromo, an event space created by architect Oscar Niemeyer that holds more than 72,000 people.
The Samba Parade--One of the most popular events at Carnival, the parade is a competition between the top samba schools in the country. The prize? Serious bragging rights.
Costumes--Although costumes are meant to over the top and eccentric for the parade, nudity is strictly forbidden. (But that doesn't mean you can't show a little skin.)
Origins of Carnival--Although it's now a more secular festival, Carnival was originally a Catholic event in order for people to celebrate before Lent. Its origins are still honored during the Samba Parade.
Blocos & Balls--The Samba Parade is not the only time to party during the festival. Every day people pour into the streets, beaches and clubs to celebrate.
A Global Party-- Savor your personal space before you arrive in Rio, because you won't be getting much once you arrive. Whether it is in the Sambódromo or at one of the many blocos (street parties), the city expects than more 1.1 million tourists during Carnival.