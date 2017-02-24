Photos: Carnival in Rio It's time for Carnival! The streets of Rio de Janeiro are packed for this year's Carnival celebrations. One of this pre-Lenten celebration's most famous events is the Samba Parade, with over 5,000 participants from around Brazil. Hide Caption 1 of 7

The Sambódromo--The annual Samba Parade takes place in the Sambódromo, an event space created by architect Oscar Niemeyer that holds more than 72,000 people.

The Samba Parade--One of the most popular events at Carnival, the parade is a competition between the top samba schools in the country. The prize? Serious bragging rights.

Costumes--Although costumes are meant to over the top and eccentric for the parade, nudity is strictly forbidden. (But that doesn't mean you can't show a little skin.)

Origins of Carnival--Although it's now a more secular festival, Carnival was originally a Catholic event in order for people to celebrate before Lent. Its origins are still honored during the Samba Parade.

Blocos & Balls--The Samba Parade is not the only time to party during the festival. Every day people pour into the streets, beaches and clubs to celebrate.