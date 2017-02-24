Carnival in Rio: Our favorite places to go

(CNN) Before the prayer and sacrifice of Christianity's Lenten season, there's a time to celebrate.

And nobody celebrates like Rio de Janeiro, where thousands of people come together to party in the streets, bars and restaurants and balls of Carnival.

Carnival 2017 starts on Friday, February 24 and ends on February 28, also known as Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday. It's the hurrah before the Christian faithful start observing Lent, a period of contemplation and reflection before the coming of Easter.

and generate over $700 million in revenue for the city, according to the Originally a Catholic event, Carnival in Rio is now one of the the biggest parties in the world. Last year's Carnival welcomed over 1 million participants, including 500,000 foreign visitors, but this year, the festival is expected to attract even more peopleand generate over $700 million in revenue for the city, according to the Rio Times

Here are some good things to know before packing up your sequined costumes and hopping on a Rio-bound plane.

