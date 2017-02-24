Story highlights Suarez, 25, is originally from Monterrey, Mexico

(CNN) The Daytona 500 has arrived, and with it so has a new generation in NASCAR. That includes a rookie who could be the next star in the sport -- and who could attract fans south of the US border.

Daniel Suarez, 25, is originally from Monterrey, Mexico. He is the first Mexican-born competitor to race full time at NASCAR's highest level. He also became the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR national title when he won the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series championship last season.

"To be part of the new generation of drivers and to be Latin American and from Mexico, it's a huge deal for me to be the face of Latin America in this great sport that is NASCAR," Suarez said Friday in an interview with CNN's Don Riddell. "It's a big deal. I'm just super excited to be here. I really feel like I have a lot of support on my side and (am) just looking forward to starting the season in a good way."

When Suarez arrived in the US in 2012, he didn't speak English. But he's acclimated nicely both with the language and on the track. He won his first race in the US in 2013 in the K&N Pro Series East and earned a full-time spot with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2015.

At the Cup level, Suarez has a huge void to fill. He takes over the No. 19 car, which was once occupied by veteran Carl Edwards, who shockingly left Joe Gibbs Racing last month. Now, Suarez all of a sudden is in a position to potentially win the NASCAR race that gets the most buzz.

