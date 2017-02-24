Are undocumented immigrants committing a crime? Not necessarily

Story highlights The law distinguishes between improper entry (a federal crime) and mere unauthorized presence in the country (a civil violation)

Overstaying a validly issued work or travel visa is not a criminal offense

Returning to the country after being deported is a federal crime

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump says he plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

But what exactly does "illegal" mean in this context?

Under federal law , it is a crime for anyone to enter into the US without the approval of an immigration officer -- it's a misdemeanor offense that carries fines and no more than six months in prison.

Many foreign nationals, however, enter the country legally every day on valid work or travel visas, and end up overstaying for a variety of reasons.

But that's not a violation of federal criminal law -- it's a civil violation that gets handled in immigration court proceedings.

