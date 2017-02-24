Story highlights Trump said US needed to regain nuclear top spot

Also discussed China, Israel and EU with Reuters

(CNN) President Donald Trump has expressed concern that the United States has "fallen behind" in its nuclear weapons capacity and that he would like to restore its supremacy.

In an interview with the Reuters news agency, Trump said he would prefer a world free of nuclear weapons but otherwise the United States should be "at the top of the pack."

'Top of the pack'

In the Reuters interview, conducted in the Oval Office, Trump said the US needed to revive its nuclear arsenal.