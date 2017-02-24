Transgender teen's fight heads to the Supreme Court

(CNN) Gavin Grimm, a 17-year-old transgender student from Virginia, is set to take his case to the nation's highest court.

Speaking Friday with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," Grimm said he was frustrated but not daunted by the Trump administration's decision to rescind an Obama-era directive allowing transgender students at public schools to use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity.

"It was very frustrating," said Grimm. "I don't think any one was necessarily surprised ... It emboldened us to really ramp our efforts in what we are doing and keep fighting as hard as we always have been."

At issue is whether Grim can use the bathroom that corresponds to his gender identity, rather than the gender on his birth certificate. He is barred from using the boys' bathroom at his Virginia high school

Last April, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of Grimm, who fought a school board policy that denied him access to the boys' bathroom but allowed him the use of recently constructed single-stall unisex restrooms.

