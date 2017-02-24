Former Kentucky governor to give response to Trump's congressional address

Story highlights "Gov. Beshear is an experienced job-creator and a uniquely credible voice," Pelosi said

As governor, Beshear lowered Kentucky's uninsured rate from more than 20% to 7.5%

(CNN) Former Kentucky Gov. Steven Beshear will make the case for Obamacare during the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's first joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

Beshear is expected to address the need for Trump to create more jobs and improve education, but much of his speech will challenge the Republican push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"American families desperately need our president to put his full attention on creating opportunity and good-paying jobs and preserving their right to affordable health care and a quality education," Beshear said in a statement with the House and Senate Democratic leadership. "Real leaders don't spread derision and division -- they build partnerships and offer solutions instead of ideology and blame."

Kentucky received national attention under Beshear's leadership for the state's ability to implement the Affordable Care Act. As governor, Beshear lowered Kentucky's uninsured rate from more than 20% to 7.5%, one of the country's largest improvements.

"Under Governor Beshear's leadership, Kentucky became one of the great success stories of the Affordable Care Act in delivering quality, affordable health coverage for all," House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in the statement. "Governor Beshear is an experienced job-creator and a uniquely credible voice on the devastating consequences of Republicans' plans to Make America Sick Again for families across America."

