States' rights for bathrooms, but not for marijuana

Washington (CNN) The crowd at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington erupted in applause Friday when Matt Schlapp, the organizer of the event, congratulated top White House staff on President Donald Trump's decision to roll back protections for transgender students in public schools.

"He's even leaving bathrooms alone," Schlapp told attendees. "That's kind of a nice, refreshing thing for a lot of people as well."

Last May, after North Carolina passed a controversial bill that requires transgender people in government buildings to use bathrooms corresponding to the sex identified on their birth certificates, the Obama administration issued guidance requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. The guidance—currently at the center of a pending Supreme Court case—was withdrawn by the Trump administration on Feb 22.

"They happen to think it's a state issue," White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said.

But while Republicans generally support local control and the rights of states to pass their own laws, not all states' rights are created equal in the eyes of the new White House. Case in point: state marijuana laws.